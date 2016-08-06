Five Main Components of Solar Street Lights

There are a lot of advantages with using solar street lights that there numerous communities these days that transition to it from the conventional streetlights that are dependent on the power grid. One of these advantages is with how streetlights are designed with modular components that can easily be replaced when broken or has deteriorated over a significant span of time. Here are the five main components that comprise industrial solar street lights.

This part is what makes up the most of solar streetlight. The post serves as the foundation that holds in place all other parts and withstands external forces, especially wind. The post practically needs no replacing, unlike with the other parts. It’s designed to be sturdy and durable so and has no electronic parts so it’s practically just there to be the muscle of the streetlight.

Lighting fixture.

The solar streetlight provides light through the lighting fixture installed in it. Years ago, the lighting fixture is the component that requires a lot of replacing. Now that LED lights have become prevalent because of its power efficiency and longevity, LED is a great complement to solar energy because it optimized the stored energy into bright light that needs very little power compared to other lighting sources.

The battery used in industrial solar street lights is just like any other rechargeable battery. It has a limited number of cycles before eventually falling off its expected capacity. It needs to be replaced every once in a while. Fortunately, batteries used in solar streetlights are able to store enough power again and again for months and even years.

Solar panel.

The component that is responsible for harnessing the power of the sun also loses its efficiency over time. The chemicals that convert sunlight to electricity aren’t able to do the same work infinitely. But just like the battery, solar panels are also able to last for quite some time before needing to be replaced. On top of the infrequency of replacement of these parts, the ease of how to do so practically makes it a non-issue.

Solar streetlights need something to turn the power on and off. The controller is responsible for this. In most of today’s solar streetlights, controllers are equipped with light detector to be able to turn on the streetlight should it start to get dark. Controllers with fixed timers are becoming rare because it’s inefficient in seasons where daytime is longer than nighttime.